Teca Partners LP Takes $2.89 Million Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Teca Partners LP bought a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,691 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,000. HubSpot accounts for approximately 4.9% of Teca Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in HubSpot by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE HUBS traded up $12.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $366.43. 71,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,026. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $557.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,248,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,248,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,576,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,935,446.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,809 shares of company stock worth $17,779,233. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUBS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on HubSpot from $405.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.55.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.