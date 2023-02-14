Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TFX. Mizuho began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $268.58.

Teleflex stock opened at $245.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.56. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $182.65 and a 52 week high of $356.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $95,140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 137,343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,285,000 after purchasing an additional 17,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

