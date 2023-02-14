Tellor One Day Volume Tops $6.97 Million (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. One Tellor token can currently be purchased for approximately $15.96 or 0.00072095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $37.70 million and approximately $6.97 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Tellor
Tellor was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,362,233 tokens. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog.
