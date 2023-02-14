Tellor Price Hits $15.97 (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last week, Tellor has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tellor token can currently be purchased for about $15.97 or 0.00071910 BTC on popular exchanges. Tellor has a total market cap of $37.72 million and $7.59 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002346 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.12 or 0.00432989 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,367.29 or 0.28681987 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000173 BTC.
Tellor Token Profile
Tellor was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,362,233 tokens. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog.
Tellor Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.
