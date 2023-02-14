Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Short Interest Update

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the January 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Price Performance

Shares of EMF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,503. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Fund alerts:

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from Templeton Emerging Markets Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 9.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,048,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,985,000 after acquiring an additional 259,177 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,133,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,943,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Holowesko Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 135,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 171,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 33,626 shares during the period. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.