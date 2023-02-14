Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Short Interest Update

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the January 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Price Performance
Shares of EMF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,503. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66.
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from Templeton Emerging Markets Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 9.13%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Fund
About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (EMF)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.