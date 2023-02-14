Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Director Linda Kay Zecher Sells 7,000 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $309,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,989.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TENB traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,137. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -54.87 and a beta of 1.27. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $63.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 590.7% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

