Tenset (10SET) Price Reaches $0.67 on Major Exchanges

Tenset (10SET) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Tenset token can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00003010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tenset has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tenset has a market cap of $117.14 million and $54,201.72 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tenset

Tenset (CRYPTO:10SET) is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 175,961,545 tokens. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io. Tenset’s official message board is 10set.medium.com. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tenset

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

