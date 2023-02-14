Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-$2.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.81 billion-$1.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion. Teradata also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.60-$0.64 EPS.

TDC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.50. 362,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,551. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.80, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Teradata has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $51.81.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.63 million. Teradata had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TDC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.29.

In other news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 5,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $199,786.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 5,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $199,786.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $208,379.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,967.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,699 shares of company stock worth $973,316 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teradata by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 45,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 419.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 75,432 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Teradata by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 23,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Teradata by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 133,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 20,053 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ (Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

