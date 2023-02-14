Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teradata also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.90-$2.06 EPS.

Teradata Trading Up 15.5 %

Shares of TDC opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.11. Teradata has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Teradata’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TDC shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Teradata in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.50.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $565,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 145,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,276.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $565,150.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 145,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,276.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 6,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $208,379.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,967.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,699 shares of company stock worth $973,316. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradata by 48.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 5,917.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Teradata by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ (Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

