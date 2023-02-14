Tezos (XTZ) 24-Hour Volume Hits $22.79 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00004767 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. Tezos has a market cap of $980.95 million and approximately $22.79 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00011661 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000300 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008312 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001027 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005157 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001986 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000049 BTC.
Tezos Coin Profile
Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 948,425,296 coins and its circulating supply is 927,012,420 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Tezos
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.
