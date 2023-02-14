Tezos (XTZ) 24-Hour Volume Hits $22.79 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00004767 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. Tezos has a market cap of $980.95 million and approximately $22.79 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00011661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008312 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005157 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001986 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 948,425,296 coins and its circulating supply is 927,012,420 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars.

