The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Plans $1.18 Quarterly Dividend

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.18 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%.

Clorox has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 36 years. Clorox has a payout ratio of 89.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Clorox to earn $5.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.6%.

Clorox stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,484. Clorox has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $160.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Clorox by 38.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,216,000 after acquiring an additional 290,833 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Clorox by 14.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,635,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,869,000 after acquiring an additional 210,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after acquiring an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Clorox by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 135,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,951,000 after acquiring an additional 98,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Clorox by 5.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,404,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

