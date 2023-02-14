The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock Holdings Cut by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP decreased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 10,476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 65.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the second quarter valued at $51,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.09.

CLX stock opened at $152.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.33. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $160.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

