The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Position Raised by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 459,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $99,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

EL stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,370. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $311.59. The stock has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a PE ratio of 62.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.91.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at $33,300,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.18.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

