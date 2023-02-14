The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $11.95, but opened at $11.10. The GEO Group shares last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 2,473,802 shares trading hands.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $620.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.40 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The GEO Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GEO. StockNews.com lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush upgraded The GEO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Insider Transactions at The GEO Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GEO Group

In related news, SVP James H. Black sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $32,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,039.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

See Also

