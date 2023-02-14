The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2023

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEOGet Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $11.95, but opened at $11.10. The GEO Group shares last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 2,473,802 shares trading hands.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $620.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.40 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The GEO Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GEO. StockNews.com lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush upgraded The GEO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Insider Transactions at The GEO Group

In related news, SVP James H. Black sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $32,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,039.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GEO Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44.

The GEO Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.