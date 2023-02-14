The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 107.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,873 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Continental Grain Co. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth approximately $132,216,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 167.6% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,138,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,002,000 after buying an additional 2,591,914 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 143.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,551,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,326,000 after buying an additional 1,503,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $40.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.17. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

In related news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.