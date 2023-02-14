The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,205 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.3% of Clarity Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,268,000 after buying an additional 3,054,844 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 108.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,339,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,742 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,536,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,327,000 after purchasing an additional 637,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,825,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,680,000 after purchasing an additional 433,604 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,261,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,291,000 after purchasing an additional 344,629 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $139.34. 1,863,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,022,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.64 and a 200-day moving average of $141.63. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

