Threshold Price Down 13.1% Over Last Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0391 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $390.56 million and $24.53 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010311 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031141 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00044703 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002075 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00019704 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004503 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00220402 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00021767 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,495,080,404.631674 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03727585 USD and is down -2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $20,504,988.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

