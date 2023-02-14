Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Shares Down 2.2%

Tlou Energy Limited (LON:TLOU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.20 ($0.03). 234,213 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 314,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).

Tlou Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £16.35 million and a PE ratio of -11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.51, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.87.

Tlou Energy Company Profile

Tlou Energy Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) resources in Southern Africa. The company owns 100% interests in the Lesedi CBM project, Mamba, and Boomslang projects. It is also involved in development of gas-fired power, solar power, and hydrogen projects. Tlou Energy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

