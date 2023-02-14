TNC Coin Price Tops $0.11 (TNC)

TNC Coin (TNC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. One TNC Coin coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TNC Coin has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. TNC Coin has a total market capitalization of $640.08 million and approximately $102,643.86 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TNC Coin Coin Profile

TNC Coin’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group. TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com. The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup.

Buying and Selling TNC Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 5,851,183,164 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.11002746 USD and is up 2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $703,039.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

