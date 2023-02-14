Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Declares $0.77 Quarterly Dividend

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 43.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Price Performance
Shares of NTG opened at $37.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.26. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $40.61.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.
