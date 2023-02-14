Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Declares $0.77 Quarterly Dividend

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 43.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Price Performance

Shares of NTG opened at $37.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.26. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $40.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,689 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 675.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 24,662 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 9.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at $574,000.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

