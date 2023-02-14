Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Shares Down 0.1%

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.49 and last traded at $25.66. 40,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 126,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,757,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 659,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after buying an additional 10,346 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 291,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 4.3% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 239,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000.

