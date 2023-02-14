Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Short Interest Update

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 750,600 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the January 15th total of 954,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 834.0 days.

Toshiba Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TOSBF opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average of $35.66. Toshiba has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $45.95.

Get Toshiba alerts:

About Toshiba

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.