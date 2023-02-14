TPG (TPG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect TPG to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TPG Price Performance

TPG stock opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. TPG has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.20. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in TPG by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TPG by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPG by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPG by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TPG by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPG Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TPG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TPG from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $31.50 target price on shares of TPG in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TPG in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TPG from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TPG from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

