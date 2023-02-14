TPG (TPG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

TPG (NASDAQ:TPGGet Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect TPG to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TPG Price Performance

TPG stock opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. TPG has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.20. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in TPG by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TPG by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPG by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPG by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TPG by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TPG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TPG from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $31.50 target price on shares of TPG in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TPG in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TPG from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TPG from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Further Reading

