TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.73-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $908.00 million-$917.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $923.93 million. TransUnion also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.46-$3.59 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TransUnion from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of TransUnion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised TransUnion from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $64.50 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $69.52 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 82.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,483,000 after purchasing an additional 534,533 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 445,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,055,000 after buying an additional 158,102 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in TransUnion by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 937,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,872,000 after acquiring an additional 117,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,736,824,000 after acquiring an additional 116,546 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in TransUnion by 4.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,938,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,360,000 after acquiring an additional 83,340 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

