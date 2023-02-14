Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 15800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Trillium Gold Mines Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$11.14 million and a P/E ratio of -0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Trillium Gold Mines Company Profile

Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district.

