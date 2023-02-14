Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Tuniu Trading Up 5.8 %
Tuniu stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. Tuniu has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.90.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 11.55% and a negative net margin of 97.58%.
About Tuniu
Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self-guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio includes organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.
