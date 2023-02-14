Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Tuniu stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. Tuniu has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.90.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 11.55% and a negative net margin of 97.58%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tuniu during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Tuniu by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,758,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 12,883 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Tuniu during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tuniu by 4.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 16,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self-guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio includes organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

