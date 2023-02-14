Twin Tree Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 309.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $109.01 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $117.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 259.55 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.53.

In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,379 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $531,068.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,064.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $531,068.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,064.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $106,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,250,121.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,880 shares of company stock worth $9,987,833. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.83.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

