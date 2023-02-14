Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Short Interest Update

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the January 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWO shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Maxim Group raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

Shares of TWO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.27. 124,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,438. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Two Harbors Investment has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $22.66. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.72.

Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Two Harbors Investment

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

In related news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $38,815.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,600.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $38,815.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,600.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $71,234.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,781.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,492 shares of company stock worth $528,144. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 79,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 25,966 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,628 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 248,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 264,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,288 shares during the last quarter.

About Two Harbors Investment

(Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

