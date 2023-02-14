U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,800 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the January 15th total of 118,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

U.S. Energy Price Performance

U.S. Energy stock opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $59.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. U.S. Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USEG. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 44.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of U.S. Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.