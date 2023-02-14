UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) Trading 0% Higher

UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD – Get Rating) traded up 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $219.60 and last traded at $219.00. 414 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.94.

UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD – Get Rating) by 123.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 7.47% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading

