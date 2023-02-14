UBS Group Cuts Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $78.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FIS. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.98. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $112.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $627,166,000 after purchasing an additional 747,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

