UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.07.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UDR. UBS Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

UDR Stock Performance

NYSE:UDR opened at $44.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.84, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $60.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

UDR Announces Dividend

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.48). UDR had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. UDR’s payout ratio is 608.00%.

Insider Activity at UDR

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares in the company, valued at $39,821,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 412.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $813,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,185,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,706,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in shares of UDR by 6.9% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 12,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Featured Stories

