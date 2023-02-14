Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,800 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.27) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($54.62) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,400 ($53.41) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($52.20) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.41) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,900 ($47.34) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,101.67 ($49.79).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Trading Up 3.1 %

Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,262 ($51.74) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of £107.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,185.64. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,267 ($51.80). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,154.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,045.49.

Unilever Increases Dividend

About Unilever

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 38.12 ($0.46) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $37.22. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.77%.

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.