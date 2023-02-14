Uniswap (UNI) Hits Market Cap of $4.98 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 14th. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $6.53 or 0.00029434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.98 billion and approximately $90.08 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.99 or 0.00428191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015036 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000815 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004521 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00017459 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000399 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

