Unizen (ZCX) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Unizen (ZCX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Unizen token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000533 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unizen has traded down 22.9% against the dollar. Unizen has a total market capitalization of $30.04 million and $837,789.48 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.12 or 0.00432018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,367.41 or 0.28617627 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Unizen Token Profile

Unizen was first traded on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

