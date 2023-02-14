Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.11-$1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Urban Edge Properties to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

UE traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.92. 247,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,067. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $19.85. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Edge Properties

About Urban Edge Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,878,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,464,000 after purchasing an additional 64,414 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 156,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 32,451 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 263.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 30,038 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 141,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 11,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,386,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,627,000 after acquiring an additional 81,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

