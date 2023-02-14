Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.11-$1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
UE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Urban Edge Properties to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.
Urban Edge Properties Price Performance
UE traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.92. 247,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,067. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $19.85. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.55.
About Urban Edge Properties
Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
