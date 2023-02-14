USD Coin Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 14th. During the last week, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One USD Coin token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC on major exchanges. USD Coin has a market cap of $41.04 billion and $3.95 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About USD Coin
USD Coin was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 41,033,979,498 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc.
Buying and Selling USD Coin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
