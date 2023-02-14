Utrust Price Up 1.5% This Week (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last week, Utrust has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Utrust has a market cap of $53.97 million and approximately $4.31 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Utrust alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.92 or 0.00432403 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,354.12 or 0.28643180 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust launched on November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust.

Buying and Selling Utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.