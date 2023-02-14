V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Short Interest Up 38.5% in January

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the January 15th total of 121,200 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered V2X from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on V2X in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of V2X

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in V2X in the 4th quarter valued at $28,115,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in V2X in the 4th quarter valued at $16,154,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in V2X in the 4th quarter valued at $13,343,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in V2X in the 4th quarter valued at $10,809,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in V2X in the 4th quarter valued at $8,839,000.

V2X Trading Up 1.1 %

About V2X

Shares of VVX stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $44.17. 37,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,330. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.22. V2X has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

V2X, Inc provides solutions and support to defense clients globally. It delivers integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. The company was founded on July 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO.

