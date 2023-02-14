Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.30

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.
Vallourec Trading Up 11.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26.
Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vallourec had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion.
About Vallourec
Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.
