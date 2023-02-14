Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Ally Invest Advisors Inc.

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 906,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 39,205 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $33,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 128,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $41.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,028,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,535,808. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day moving average is $39.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.93.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

