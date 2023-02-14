Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Stake Trimmed by Zeit Capital LLC

Zeit Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 21.5% of Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Zeit Capital LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $20,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $93,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $105.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.77. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

