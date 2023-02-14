Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,909,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Credit Suisse AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.26% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $627,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 170,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 129,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,510,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 36.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,498,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $381.21. 964,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,794,911. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $362.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

