Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $206.35. 842,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,294,428. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.20. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

