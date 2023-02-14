Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) CFO John Landry Buys 71,428 Shares

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) CFO John Landry acquired 71,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $74,999.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 381,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
John Landry also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 28th, John Landry purchased 135,000 shares of Vapotherm stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $105,300.00.
Vapotherm Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSE:VAPO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,088. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Vapotherm, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $16.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -1.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vapotherm
About Vapotherm
Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vapotherm (VAPO)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.