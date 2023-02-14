Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) CFO John Landry Buys 71,428 Shares

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) CFO John Landry acquired 71,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $74,999.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 381,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Landry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, John Landry purchased 135,000 shares of Vapotherm stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $105,300.00.

NYSE:VAPO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,088. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Vapotherm, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $16.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -1.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crow s Nest Holdings LP boosted its position in Vapotherm by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 1,544,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,473,000 after acquiring an additional 993,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 1,598.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 985,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 927,944 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 403.5% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 933,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 748,176 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the second quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Vapotherm by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 485,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 133,168 shares in the last quarter. 59.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

