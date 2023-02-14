Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Director Acquires $99,999.90 in Stock

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) Director Lance A. Berry bought 95,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 134,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,631.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vapotherm Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VAPO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 79,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,088. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61. Vapotherm, Inc. has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $16.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vapotherm

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crow s Nest Holdings LP increased its stake in Vapotherm by 180.1% during the first quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 1,544,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,473,000 after acquiring an additional 993,350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vapotherm by 1,598.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 985,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 927,944 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vapotherm by 403.5% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 933,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 748,176 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vapotherm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 485,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 133,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

