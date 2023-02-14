Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at B. Riley

Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by B. Riley from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Vecima Networks Price Performance

Shares of VNWTF opened at $16.50 on Friday. Vecima Networks has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

