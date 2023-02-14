Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 29,482 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 98,695 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.20. 4,745,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,356,002. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $168.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average is $39.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

