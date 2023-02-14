Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Oppenheimer

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 248.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Veru from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Shares of VERU stock opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $324.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of -0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.70. Veru has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $24.55.

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 412.01% and a negative return on equity of 119.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veru will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veru by 4,643.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,880,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,610 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,800,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the second quarter worth approximately $5,312,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the third quarter worth approximately $4,690,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Veru by 11.2% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,893,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,847,000 after purchasing an additional 393,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

