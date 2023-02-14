Viad (NYSE:VVI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VVI. TheStreet downgraded Viad from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Viad from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Viad from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Viad Stock Performance

VVI stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.22. Viad has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $44.25. The firm has a market cap of $550.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viad

Viad Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Viad by 7.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Viad by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viad by 46.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viad by 68.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Viad by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

