Viad (NYSE:VVI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VVI. TheStreet downgraded Viad from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Viad from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Viad from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Viad Stock Performance
VVI stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.22. Viad has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $44.25. The firm has a market cap of $550.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.76.
Viad Company Profile
Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.
